China hits out at BBC report about meaning of ‘Chinese Taipei’ team

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Chinese Embassy in the UK expressed its displeasure Wednesday at a BBC’s Chinese story about the Taiwan Olympic team’s naming controversy published two days earlier.

In response to media inquiries, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in London said that China will resist BBC’s constant efforts to sensationalize questions about Taiwan and the Olympic team at Tokyo Games.

“There is only one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory, and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China,” the spokesperson said.

The BBC report attempts to explain the history and variations of the Taiwan team’s official name at the Olympics, which is “Chinese Taipei” — a designated term used in various international organizations and tournaments for the representation of the Republic of China (ROC), commonly known as Taiwan.

The term “Chinese Taipei” was first proposed in the Nagoya Resolution in 1979, whereby the ROC/Taiwan and the PRC/China recognize the right of participation to each other and remain as separate teams in any activities of the International Olympic Committee and its correlates, according to Wikipedia.