日本水族館秀出新品種蝦子　網友笑瘋：是鮭魚壽司！｜Japanese aquarium exhibits new ‘salmon sushi’ species 

【看CP學英文】日本福島藍寶石水族館近日展出一種新品種的深海蝦，在亮相後就獲得大量網友的關注，原因是這隻蝦子亮橘色的外表加上等距的白色間隔，酷似「鮭魚壽司」，讓不少人看了都會心一笑，表示「看了好餓」。

Japan’s Aquamarine Fukushima aquarium recently displayed a new species of deep-sea shrimp whose appearance left a huge impression on a large number of social media users.

The shrimp’s bright orange appearance and white stripes, in particular, won online praise for its striking resemblance to salmon sushi.

The funny shrimp led many to comment that “it looks absolutely delicious.”

水族館館方也在推文中說明，這種外型獨特的深海蝦是稀有的深海生物，於2017年在北海道知床羅臼附近海岸約800至1200公尺處首次被發現。

In a tweet posted on July 30, the aquarium explained that the unique creature is a rare deep-sea creature, and was first discovered in 2017 in Hokkaido Shiretoko Luosu about 800 to 1,200 meters near the coast.

當時沒有任何關於這個深海蝦的紀錄，判定屬於新物種，命名為「ヒロメオキソコエビ」（意指大蝦子）。

There was no previous record of this deep-sea shrimp, so experts judged it to be a new species, naming it “big shrimp” (ヒロメオキソコエビ).

館方也在發現該物種蝦子後，積極替牠找尋合適的居住場所，而好消息是最近發現將「六放海綿綱」（玻璃海綿）放入水族箱後，牠會在上方休息。

After locating the shrimp in the aquarium, officials began actively looking for a suitable place for it to live, and luckily recently discovered that it loves to rest above the “Hexactinellida” (glass sponge).

因這個蝦子外型酷似「鮭魚握壽司」，貼文發布後讓不少人感到十分好奇，館方也分享「ヒロメオキソコエビ」（大蝦子）的活動的影片，在影片中牠移動非常緩慢，幾乎像是完全靜止的狀態，館方也在貼文中開玩笑的說道，「我們必須再三強調，這是一則影片」。

Because the shrimp looks like salmon sushi, the post elicited the curiosity of many and the aquarium also shared videos of its activity online.

In the video, it can be seen moving very slowly, almost like it was completely stagnant that the aquarium jokingly wrote: “We must emphasize again and again, this is a video.”

許多網友在看到這深海蝦的照片後也紛紛留言表示，「差點把牠夾起來沾醬油」、「看了好餓」、「看起來像鮭魚握壽司」、「每吃一貫鮭魚握壽司，就有一隻深海蝦失去生命。」、「真的不是鮭魚握壽司嗎」、「乍看之下真的好像鮭魚」、「自帶醋飯」、「是捕到壽司嗎」、「牠是上次鮭魚之亂的受災戶？」。

Many social media users later took to the comment section to profess their interest in the deep-sea shrimp, with some saying, “I almost picked it up to dip it in soy sauce”, while others remarked that looking at it made them hungry

Some also poked fun at it, commenting, “Every time you eat salmon sushi, a deep-sea shrimp loses its life.”

One also questioned whether it came with vinegar rice, while another joked about the recent fiasco in Taiwan where people rushed to changed their names to include “salmon” to get free sushi, wondering if the shrimp is actually a victim of the past incident.