影／七條弦中蘊藏人生哲學　從古琴一窺中國文化｜Unfurl the mysteries of Chinese culture through guqins

【看CP學英文】中國歷史根據文字史料記載已有3000餘年，在這漫長的歲月裡，也衍生了各種各樣的樂器，而這些樂器不單單只是演奏樂曲的器具，更是內含著中國文化深深的底蘊。

Chinese history has been recorded in written history for around 3,000 years, and during this long period of time, various musical instruments have been created.

These instruments are not merely just for playing music, but also contain the deepest heritage of Chinese culture.

古琴，是中國最古老的樂器，通常為七弦，位列「琴棋書畫」四藝之首，被文人視為高雅的代表。更在2003年被列為「聯合國口述與非物質文化遺產」。

The guqin, the oldest musical instrument in China, is usually a seven-stringed instrument, ranked among the top four arts of “qin, qi, shu, and hua” (musical instrument, board game, calligraphy, and painting), and considered by the literati as a representative of elegance.

In 2003, it was listed on UNESCO’s “Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.”

中國人製造古琴，既要遵循嚴格的製作方法，同時又在其中注入了強烈的文化觀念。所以，古琴是一種獨特的、融合製造技術和文化象徵符號於一體的樂器，非常典型地表現了中國傳統的藝術觀和自然觀。

The Chinese made the guqin by following strict manufacturing methods and at the same time infusing it with strong cultural concepts.

Therefore, the guqin is a unique instrument that combines manufacturing techniques and cultural symbols and is a typical expression of the traditional Chinese view of art and nature.

但如此古老的樂器卻沒有因為時間流逝而被淹沒於歷史的洪流中，現今依舊有許多人為了古琴著迷並持續學習古琴，讓古琴這個優美的傳統樂器得以繼續流傳。

Such an ancient instrument has not been lost in the stream of history because of the passage of time, and today there are still many people who are fascinated by the guqin and continue to learn it so that this beautiful traditional instrument can continue to be passed on.

張偉接觸古琴已有六年之久，在尚未接觸古琴前，他從事著與此毫不相關的房地產業，他表示在學習古琴的過程中，古琴也在無形中淺移默化了他。

Before Zhang Wei came into contact with the guqin, he was involved in a totally different field, that of the real estate industry.

He said that the process of learning the guqin has also changed him in an intangible way.

他說道，「彈琴時間久了之後，你會慢慢發現，你的性格會變得更溫潤一些，也會放下那種過度的功利心」。

He remarked, “After years of practice, you may feel that your personality has become more warm and gentle; it also helps you move away from a utilitarian lifestyle.”

此外，張偉也補充，「古琴我們把它當作一個樂器，同時我們也把它做為一個禮器，最後我們還可以把它上升成一個道器」。

In addition, Zhang Wei explained, “Chinese culture defines guqin as a musical instrument, but also a carrier of ancient etiquette and profound philosophy.”

「它涵蓋了很多君子之道，也包含了中國文化，很含蓄，但也具有它獨特的威懾力」

“It conveys the gentlemen’s doctrine while capturing the essence of traditional Chinese culture; It is reserved but expressive, [and] it can denote various emotions.”

在張偉的心中，古琴使他更加的認識、發現及了解自己。其實不只是古琴，許多樂器也都內藏著屬於自己與眾不同的美好之處，等待著世人們發掘並從中體會。

In Zhang Wei’s mind, the guqin has enabled him to know, discover and understand himself better.

In fact, not only the guqin but also many musical instruments have their own unique beauty, waiting for people to discover and experience it.