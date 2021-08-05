Domestic cases drop to single digits in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed 6 new domestic cases and 5 imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,753.

The new cases reported that day include 4 men and 2 women, aged between 20 and 70. They began showing symptoms between July 23 and Aug. 4.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 4 cases while Taipei City and Taoyuan reported 1 case each.

The CECC reported that among the 14,522 cases recorded between May 11 and Aug. 3, 13,001 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 89.5% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

Meanwhile, five imported cases were reported today, including 4 men and 1 woman.

The CECC confirmed their ages to be between 20 to 70, and had traveled from Nigeria (case 15854), South Africa (case 15855), and the U.S. (cases 15858, 15859, 15860).

They arrived in Taiwan between July 21 and Aug. 3.

As of press time, 15,753 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,280 imported cases, 14,420 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.