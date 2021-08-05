白宮擬推動新防疫政策　國外旅客將被要求接種疫苗｜US plans to require COVID-19 shots for foreign travelers

【看CP學英文】一位白宮官員於週三(4日)表示，拜登政府目前正在擬定新防疫計劃，要求將近所有到美國的外國旅客都要接種疫苗。

The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official said Wednesday.

官員也指出，此項要求未來將作為拜登政府以階段性放寬限制外國人士到國內旅行的政策，目前誇部門工作組正在商討並研究如何恢復正常旅行，所以實施時間尚未敲定。

The requirement would come as part of the administration’s phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country.

No timeline has yet been determined, as interagency working groups study how and when to safely move toward resuming normal travel.

然而除了特定案例之外，美國預計未來所有進入美國境內的外國公民必須先接種新冠肺炎(COVID-19)疫苗才能進入國內。

Eventually, all foreign citizens entering the country, with some limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the U.S.

這名官員以匿名的方式發表聲明，以預告目前制定中的政策。

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the policy under development.

拜登政府以遏止Delta變種病毒株為由，大幅縮減前往美國的國際旅。根據此規定，在14天內曾到過中國、歐洲申根地區、英國、愛爾蘭、巴西、南非以及印尼的非本國公民禁止進入美國本土。

The Biden administration has kept in place travel restrictions that have severely curtailed international trips to the U.S., citing the spread of the delta variant of the virus.

Under the rules, non-U.S. residents who have been to China, the European Schengen Area, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, South Africa, and India in the prior 14 days are prohibited from entering the U.S.

無論疫苗接種情況如何，美國政府規定所有旅客必須出示到達後三天內的新冠肺炎(COVID-19)檢測陰性證明。

All travelers to the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of air travel to the country.

然而，由於這些規定，拜登政府目前正面臨著來自受影響國家、國外旅行業者以及部分家庭無法團聚的壓力，被要求取消限制。

The Biden administration has faced pressure to lift some restrictions from affected allies, the air travel industry, and families who have been kept separated from loved ones by the rules.

許多人抱怨，限制旅遊並沒有讓疫情狀況趨向穩定—尤其是美國的病例數甚至遠遠大於被限制的國家。

Many have complained that the travel restrictions don’t reflect the current virus situation — particularly as caseloads in the U.S. are worse than in many of the prohibited nations.