Quintuple stimulus vouchers in planning: Executive Yuan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Executive Yuan spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) announced on Thursday that the upcoming quintuple stimulus vouchers (五倍券) will have ten notes in total, including thousand-dollar bills.

According to Executive yuan officials, the new stimulus vouchers will include 3 thousand-dollar notes, 2 five-hundred notes, and 5 two-hundred notes.

Lo said during the morning’s press conference that last year, the printing cost of the triple stimulus vouchers were about NT$700 million, and the cost of other conversion process was more than NT$2 billion.

He explained that this yea’s vouchers will refer to that of the previous year, so the administrative cost of five times the voucher will not be as high as NT$13.6 billion, and the administrative costs will not skyrocket either.

As for the initial planning of the quintuple vouchers, Lo said both digital and paper copies are under planning.

Due to there being a difference of preference between the paper and digital triple stimulus vouchers last year, ways to enhance the digital coupons issuance and collection this time are still under evaluation.

Lo further pointed out that the timing of the release of the quintuple stimulus vouchers will be linked to the pandemic, adding that if the COVID-19 situation is not stable, it is not a good time to launch it.

At present, the Executive Yuan also needs to complete the relevant legal procedures, and will propose them soon when the procedures are ready and conditions are ripe, Lo said.