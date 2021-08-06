「車況佳」二手車讓網傻眼　超狂外觀被諷：「撞」況佳｜Taiwanese in stitches after ‘good condition’ roadside car for sale

【看CP學英文】近日就有網友在臉書PO出照片表示，在路邊發現一台二手車，上面貼著「車況佳」，認真一看才發現，原來車殼已經被撞爛，後保險桿更是已經脫落，地上四處都是碎裂的玻璃，讓原PO不禁笑出來表示，誰買了都會被當冤大頭吧。

A Facebook user recently shared a post about a damaged car by the road, with a sign that read “good condition.”

The exterior of the car had been smashed, the rear bumper had fallen off, and the ground was covered with broken glass.

The social media user couldn’t help but laugh at the unusual scene, claiming that anyone who buys this would be spending their money a little too frivolously.

貼文一發出不少網友紛紛留言，「廣告不實」、「上面寫的是撞況佳吧!」，

The post soon garnered others’ attention, with some commenting, “false advertising,” while others wrote, “it should be ‘collision condition good’.”

更有人開玩笑點出，「你看這台車都在苦笑了」、「它只是比較髒，下完雨就跟新的一樣了」、「車主應該還活著吧?」.

One jokingly wrote, “you don’t understand, this is a new business model.” Another also claimed the car is merely a fixer-upper saying, “it’s just a bit dirty; it’ll look better after a wash in the rain.”

Some were also concerned for the driver, asking “the car owner’s still alive, right?”

不管如何，最後若此二手車真的能成功售出，新車主肯定有漫長的維修之路在等著他。

Either way, if the used car does manage to be sold off, the new car owner will definitely have a long road of repairs ahead of them.