影／喜事節日萬萬不可少　陝西花饃千百年屹立不搖｜Colorful flower buns are a staple for Chinese festivities

【看CP學英文】每當中國北方地區春節來臨時，過節不可缺少的就是蒸花饃，因為它往往是家家戶戶大展靈巧手藝的絕佳機會。

Whenever Chinese New Year comes along in northern China, steamed dumplings are indispensable for the festive season, as it is often a great opportunity for families to show their dexterity and craftsmanship.

花饃，又叫做「面花」，起初是中國黃河流域以北，盛產小麥的地區流傳上千年的名點，只要是逢年過節、喜事，都是餐桌上必備的佳餚，但在過去其實並未被視為藝術品。

Colorful flower buns also called “dough flower” (面花), are a famous dish that has been passed down through generations for thousands of years in the wheat-producing areas north of the Yellow River basin (黃河流域) in China.

直到近幾年有民眾發現，可以用雕塑的方式使花饃展現更多元化的面貌，被視為傳統民俗技藝之一。一個個造型奇特，栩栩如生，色彩鮮艷的饅頭在經過雕塑後誕生，漂亮的蒸花饃吸引住每個人的視線，也增添了節慶的氣氛。

In recent years, some have discovered that the buns can be sculpted in a more diversified way, and it is now considered one of the traditional folk arts.

The buns are sculpted in such a way that they attract everyone’s attention and add to the festive atmosphere.

製作花饃得過程並不簡單。現已62歲的Ｄang Yaxian表示，「先把麵粉和好，醒上個四、五個小時之後再上色，麵一定要和硬，太軟就會塌掉」。

However, the process of making flower buns is not simple. Dang Yaxian, who is now 62 years old, said, “First, you need to make the flour and let it rise for four to five hours before coloring it.”

ＤangYaxian表示，「可食用的花饃一般都是利用水果、蔬菜榨出來的汁當作外皮的顏色，如果是觀賞用的花饃，則選擇可食用性色素上色」。

She explained that in general, edible buns are colored by the juice of fruits and vegetables, and ornamental buns are transformed with food coloring.

她也指出，會利用手邊的簡單模具如茶葉盒製作如葉子、花朵等樣式，再一層一層的堆疊上去。

She also pointed out that she would use simple molds, such as tea caddies, to make patterns such as leaves and flowers, and then stack them layer by layer.

Dang Yaxian透露，自己因為從小看著母親製作而喜歡上花饃，從準備原料、設計花模樣式、手工雕塑花饃到蒸花饃成型皆需要耗費數個小時。

Dang Yaxian revealed that when she was little, she used to love watching her mother make flower buns. It took several hours to prepare the ingredients, design the pattern, sculpt the bun by hand, and steam the bun into shape.

她也表示，從事了一輩子的教育工作後，現在只希望透過做花饃，將傳統文化延續給新的一代。看似華麗的蒸花模，背後卻有著深遠的文化背景，以示許多人都在默默的將古老的技藝持續傳承下去。

She later added that as she had been doing educational work her entire life, she believed she also had a responsibility to teach traditional cultures to younger generations.

The seemingly ornate colorful buns have a far-reaching cultural background behind them, signifying that many people have been doing their best and passing on the ancient technique to the next generation.