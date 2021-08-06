日本沙灘出現驚人貓咪大軍　網友噴笑：喵星人攻佔地球了｜Japanese beach ‘cat sandcastles’ become popular hotspot

【看CP學英文】日本推特用戶橋本茂人Shigeto Hashimoto（@sgt_xen）在幾天前與妻子一同到位於鐮倉的由比濱海灘時，萬萬沒有想過將有一支貓咪大軍來迎接他。

Japanese Twitter user Shigeto Hashimoto (@sgt_xen) headed to Yuigahama Beach in Kamakura City with his wife a few days ago, never expecting that he would be greeted by an army of cats.

有趣的畫面促使橋本快速拍下了照片發布在推特上，而這些照片也在網上瘋傳，成了鎮上的熱門話題。

The peculiar scene prompted Hashimoto to take a quick photo and post it on Twitter, where they soon went viral and became the talk of the town.

橋本在推文中寫道：「今天早上5點半，我的妻子突然叫醒我，並說：『我們去海灘吧』於是我們就前往了由比濱海灘。」

In the tweet, Hashimoto wrote, “At 5:30 this morning, my wife woke me up and said, ‘Let’s go to the beach,’ so we went to Yuigahama Beach.”

「我想坐著看看書，於是拉出一張海灘椅和雜誌來閱讀，接著我聽到妻子喊道：『看看這個！』」

“I wanted to read so I pulled out a lawn chair and magazine,” he continued. “Soon after, I heard my wife calling me to look at something.”

「當我轉身時，一堆的貓咪沙雕出現在眼前，看來我的妻子想讓這些貓咪成為由比濱的新地標！」

“When I turned around, I found an entire army of cat-shaped sand sculptures, and realized that my wife wanted to make them the new landmark of Yuigahama.”

原來，當橋本在沙灘上休息的時候，他的妻子已經把周圍的海灘區域改造成了貓咪愛好者的天堂。

It turns out that while Hashimoto was resting on the beach, his wife had transformed the surrounding beach area into a cat lover’s paradise.

橋本的妻子使用了「無限貓咪製造機Neko cup」讓貓軍成形。Neko cup是一種在日本十分流行的貓型模具，將泥土、沙子、甚至是食物填入模具中倒出，就會變成貓咪的形狀。

According to Hashimoto, his wife used the “Neko cup cat mold” to make the tiny army.

Neko cup is a popular cat-shaped mold in Japan, in which clay, sand, or even food is poured into the mold to transform it into the shape of a cat.

這個消息很快的透過推特被傳開，當地人也紛紛前往由比濱海灘，就是為了一睹這群貓咪大軍的風采，現在的由比濱海灘似乎也有了屬於自己的貓咪吉祥物。

The news quickly spread on Twitter, and locals have been heading to Yuigahama beach to catch a glimpse of the cat army, as it appeared the beach now has its own mascot.

橋本也提到，Neko cup除了非常適合在沙灘上創造出一些貓咪外，同時它也是一個十分可愛的室內擺飾品，特別是家中的貓咪在擺飾旁邊一起睡覺的時候，那場景簡直快令人融化。

Hashimoto added that the Neko cup is not only very suitable for sculpting cats on the beach but is also a very cute indoor ornament—especially when the cats are sleeping together next to the ornament.

因為這些可愛的貓咪大軍在推特上引起熱潮，也吸引大批民眾前往觀看。橋本以為在擁擠的人潮中，那些貓咪沙雕可能會因爲遊客的破壞而消失，但他卻驚奇的發現那些貓咪們大多完好無損，對此他對大家喜愛這些貓咪而感動。

As locals flock to the area, Hashimoto initially expressed worry that the cats would be destroyed by tourists.

However, he soon came back to find them no worse for wear, adding that he was very touched by the public’s love and care for his wife’s feline creations.

近期，這些可愛貓咪的照片也被轉發至台灣論壇，不少網友看到照片都直呼：「好可愛！」、「喵星人準備統治地球？」、「地球貓貓教的宗教活動」、「美國有麥田圈，日本有沙貓～」。

The viral news soon reached Taiwan audiences, with many social media users commenting, “That’s adorable,” “Are cats taking over the world?” and joking that the U.S. has crop circles while Japan has sand cats.