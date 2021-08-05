Apply for Taiwan vaccine Yellow Book before int’l travel: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) – If you are planning to travel abroad after receiving your COVID 19 vaccination, you should consider applying for an International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP, 國際預防接種證明書), Taiwan health authorities said Thursday.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) unveiled the certificate, also known as a “Yellow Card” (黃皮書), which might become handy when traveling overseas.

Also called “Carte Jaune” in French, the document follows the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO, 世界衛生組織).

Vaccinated people already receive a certificate printed in Chinese and English issued by the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), however, remarked some countries require more clearly specified vaccination information, such as the Yellow Book.

To obtain the certificate, you will need to carry your proof of vaccination and an ID card. The application fee for obtaining your Yellow Book is NT$200 (US$6.9); another NT$150 will be necessary to register an additional COVID-19 shot.