President Tsai Ing-wen sends favorite breakfast to Tai Tzu-ying

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) on Friday posted a picture of the breakfast and friendly message she received from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) while in quarantine.

“Thank you president for ordering my favorite breakfast,” she wrote in an Instagram story alongside a picture of Tian Ji Soymilk’s (田記豆漿) drink and sandwich, as well as a note from President Tsai.

“Dear Tai Tzu-ying, thank you for your incomparable efforts to let the world know Taiwan over the years! You worked so hard for the Olympic Games. After a good rest, continue to prepare for the future,” Tsai wrote.

The silver medalist badminton singles player returned to Taiwan on Wednesday’s flight alongside Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟), who won gold in the men’s badminton doubles in Tokyo, as well as badminton player Chou Tien-chen (周天成).

The athletes were amazed and excited to see military jets escorting their flight home from the Olympic Games, including Tai who posted a video of a military plane on social media.