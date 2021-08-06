Ten new local cases and 3 deaths reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed 10 new domestic cases, 2 imported COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths on Friday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,765.

The new cases reported that day include 5 men and 5 women, with the youngest not yet 10 and the oldest over 60. They began showing symptoms between Aug. 4 and Aug. 5.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 4 cases, Taipei City and Chiayi County reported 2 cases each, and Changhua County reported 1 new infection.

Meanwhile, 3 virus-related deaths were reported today, including 2 men and 1 woman.

They were all in their seventies and had not had the vaccine yet. Their symptoms developed between May 18 and June 4, and their infections were confirmed between May 21 and June 6.

Their deaths were reported between May 28 and July 21.

The CECC reported that among the 14,543 cases recorded between May 11 and Aug. 4, 13,018 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 89.5% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

In addition, two imported cases from the U.S. and the U.K. were reported today as well.

Case 15868 is an American man in his twenties who traveled to Taiwan for work on Aug. 4.

He had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding and was tested upon arrival; his infection was confirmed today.

Six passengers seated within two rows of him on the flight to Taiwan have all been asked to quarantine as possible contacts by the CECC.

The other case reported today (case 15873) is a British man in his thirties who also arrived in Taiwan for work on Aug. 4.

He had also submitted the necessary documents and was tested at a center before heading to a quarantine center; his infection was confirmed today.

He is currently asymptomatic and the CECC is tracking down all possible contacts.

As of press time, 15,765 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,282 imported cases, 14,430 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.