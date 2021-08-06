Level 2 epidemic warning extended to Aug. 23: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Friday that the Level 2 epidemic warning will continue from Aug. 10 to Aug. 23.

However, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) added that swimming pools will be exempted from the list of businesses asked to remain close though relevant regulations will still need to be followed.

Chen said that though the pandemic situation has stabilized somewhat with no abnormal cases, the observation period is still relatively short, which is why the Level 2 epidemic warning needs to continue.

On the other hand, Chen pointed out that athletes who need to use the swimming pool for training were informed that they could continue as pools will be removed from venues that need to remain closed starting on Aug. 10.

To this, the Ministry of Education (MOE, 教育部) has also established relevant guidelines, including limiting the number of people and assigning time slots for admission.

In addition, the venue needs to be sterilized at 30-minute intervals, and pools are asked to adopt a reservation system or assign personnel to create a register to implement a name-based system.

Still, saunas and other facilities are prohibited from re-opening, and swim classes are restricted to 10 people at most per class.

All staff members will also need to register their name and information, and implement relevant virus-prevention measures.