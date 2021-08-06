接種疫苗後仍被感染？專家曝「長期症狀」研究｜Can I get ‘long COVID’ if I’m infected after vaccination?

【看CP學英文】如果我在接種疫苗後仍被感染，我可能患有「新冠長期症狀」嗎?

Can I get ‘long COVID’ if I’m infected after vaccination?

研究團隊正在分析任何可能在接種疫苗後被感染者出現長期症狀的機率，但目前尚未有定論。

It’s unclear, but researchers are studying the chances of long-term symptoms developing in anyone who might get infected after vaccination.

世界各國目前正在使用COVID-19(新冠肺炎)疫苗，進而有效的遏止及降低冠狀病毒造成的嚴重症狀和死亡案例，但有些人在接種疫苗後依舊受到感染。對於這種「突破性」病例，衛生專家表示，疫苗無法保證人類完全不會感染，但有助於「減輕」人們感染疾病後的嚴重性。

The COVID-19 vaccines in use around the world are effective at preventing severe illness and death from the coronavirus, but some people do get infected after the shots. With such “breakthrough” cases, health experts say the vaccines should help lessen the severity of any illness people experience.

而研究團隊也在鑽研，這些「突破性」病例是否會導致人體在感染後一個月或更長時間，產生持續性或是復發性症狀。這些症狀可能在嚴重的初期感染之後出現，甚至有可能發生在輕微與無症狀者身上。

But researchers are also looking at whether those breakthrough cases could lead to long COVID-19, which is when people experience persistent, returning or new symptoms a month or more after an infection. The condition can develop after severe initial infections or even in those who initially had mild or no symptoms.

研究團隊估計，將近30%未接種COVID-19(新冠肺炎)疫苗的病人會出現長期症狀，包括呼吸急促、疲勞、注意力難以集中、失眠以及腦霧現象。而在受其他變種病毒感染後也會出現類似症狀。

Some estimates indicate about 30% of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients develop long-term symptoms, including shortness of breath, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, insomnia, and brain fog. Similar symptoms can develop after other viral infections, too.

近期以色列發表了一項小型研究。報告中指出，專家在幾個有「突破性」感染的防疫工作者身上發現具有顯著的「新冠長期症狀」，病例目前產生輕微的症狀，包括咳嗽、疲勞和身體虛弱並已持續至少六周。

A small study from Israel published recently found apparent long COVID-19 in several health workers with breakthrough infections. They developed mild symptoms including cough, fatigue and weakness that persisted for at least six weeks.

更大規模的研究也持續在規畫進行中。

Larger studies are ongoing.

研究團隊目前無法解釋症狀為何持續存在，但他們認為，某些症狀反映了嚴重的初期感染造成肺部瘢痕或其他器官的損害。另一種理論認為，病毒可能在體內排徊，導致長期症狀的出現。

Researchers don’t know why symptoms linger, but believe some symptoms reflect lung scarring or damage to other organs from severe initial infections. Another theory suggests that the virus may linger in the body and trigger an immune response that leads to the symptoms.