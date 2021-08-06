澳洲滑板選手誤撞倒攝影師　第一視角畫面曝網狂讚敬業 | Cameraman wins praise after skateboarder mishap at Tokyo Olympics

【看學英文】在運動賽事中不但是選手們得小心受傷，現場的工作人員也可能會有危險。

The perils of skateboarding are well known to athletes; however, sometimes those tasked with covering their power moves may find themselves involuntarily face-to-face with the same hazards.

東奧男子滑板公園於週四(5日)稍早舉行的預賽就發生了一場意外，被大家看好有機會奪牌的澳洲19歲小將伍利（Kieran Woolley）在比賽過程中不慎偏離軌道，一頭撞進了攝影師懷中，使攝影師重摔在地。

During the men’s park skateboarding preliminaries at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics’ Ariake Urban Sports Park, crowd-favorite, 19-year-old Kieran Woolley of Australia, accidentally crashed into a cameraman while performing a gravity-defying move.

Woolley unexpectedly veered off course and plowed into the cameraman sending him crashing to the ground.

擦撞事故的攝影師第一視角也隨即在網路上瘋傳，令人讚嘆的是攝影師即使摔倒仍不忘拍攝，網友們也紛紛大讚攝影師十分敬業。

The first-person view of the video captured by the cameraman after the collision immediately went viral on the Internet, and was immediately praised as the professional maintained a firm grip on his equipment even after the fall.

This led to many commending the cameraman’s dedication to his job.

伍利當天在第二輪滑板預賽中展現了近乎完美的技術，比賽最後幾秒跳上欄杆後卻意外滑落。當時伍利前方一名攝影師正在捕捉他的身影，不料伍利卻突然倒下，攝影師當場被撞上後並往後重摔。

Woolley gave a near-perfect performance in the second round of skateboarding preliminaries that day, but slipped accidentally after jumping on the railing in the last few seconds of the competition.

As the cameraman was in front of Woolley filming his performance, Woolley suddenly lost his balance and the man was hit and fell backward on the spot.

意外發生後伍利也有些不知所措地以雙手抱住頭部，不過此時這名攝影師已經爬起身，重新扛起攝影機拍攝他。伍利舉起大拇指詢問對方狀況，攝影師也馬上以大拇指回應，示意自己沒事，接著互相輕碰拳頭，結束這段小插曲。。

The 19-year-old was seemingly in shock for the first few seconds after the fall and grasped his head in both hands.

However, by that time, the cameraman had already got back onto his feet and re-stabilized his camera.

Ever the professional, the cameraman continued to film as he sat on the concrete, while Wooley checked in to see if he was OK and offered a fist bump. A thumbs-up returned by the cameraman suggested no real damage was done.

The game resumed after the two bumped fists to indicate there were no hard feelings.

從這名攝影師拍下的畫面可見，他原先正拍攝伍利腳下的滑板在欄杆上滑行的過程，伍利掉下後最先入鏡的是他戴著安全帽的頭部，接著出現摔倒的攝影師腿部和天空，也拍到他向伍利伸出大拇指的畫面。

The photographer’s footage shows that he was originally filming the skateboard under Woolley’s feet sliding on the railing.

However, as Woolley fell, the first thing that came into the picture was his head wearing a helmet, followed by the fallen photographer’s legs and the sky.

In addition, it also captured him giving Woolley a thumbs up.

Australia's Kieran Woolley ending his run with the rare and difficult back side cameraman-bonk. pic.twitter.com/jxjQ35F4OC — Kevin Michie (@KevinMichie) August 5, 2021

這段影片在網路上引起熱議，網友紛紛留言表示，「他把攝影師滑走了」、「攝影師太專業了吧，他跌倒後還是在工作」、「不管結果如何，這段畫面值得金牌」。

The video has been a hit on the Internet, with social media users jokingly commenting, “he skated the photographer away”, while others praised the professionalism of tthe photographer.

One commented, “he fell and is still working” while another added, “no matter what the result is, this scene deserves a gold medal.”

伍利在預賽中表現亮眼，所幸這場意外並沒有影響分數，他獲得82.69高分，排在資格賽第二名，僅次世界排名第三的巴西選手法蘭斯高（Luiz Francisco），取得決賽資格，不過在隨後的決賽中最終排名第五，無緣晉級，與獎牌擦身而過。

Despite the crash, Woolley scored 82.69 for his run and went on to secure qualification for the final from second place in his heat.

However, fellow Australian Keegan Palmer later stunned the rest of the field with a dominant performance to win gold, as Woolley finished fifth.