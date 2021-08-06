Six breakthrough infections recorded in Taiwan so far: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan has recorded six breakthrough infections (突破性案例) so far, the Central Epidemic Command Center (中央流行疫情指揮中心) said on Friday, adding that it is closely monitoring the situation.

Speaking at a daily news briefing, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) explained that breakthrough infections currently account for 0.002% of the total number of infections, but that percentage could increase over time.

A breakthrough case refers to a fully vaccinated person who gets infected with the coronavirus.

In studies cited by the Associated Press, the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer-BNT and Moderna were around 95% effective at preventing illness, while the one-shot Johnson & Johnson shot was 72% effective, though direct comparisons are difficult.

So, while the vaccines are very good at protecting us from the virus, it’s still possible to get infected with mild or no symptoms, or even to get very sick, health authorities say.

If you do end up getting sick despite vaccination, experts say the shots help reduce the severity of the illness — the main reason to get vaccinated.

Against this backdrop, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently has recently argued that vaccinated people should go back to wearing masks indoors in areas where the virus is surging.