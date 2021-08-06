加拿大議員議會提案力挺台　網大讚：感謝你愛台灣！｜Canadian lawmakers move Taiwanese with words, actions of support

【看CP學英文】疫情持續延燒，台灣也因在防疫上亮眼的表現，受到國際的關注。許多國家在此期間也提高支持台灣的聲量，以實際的行動來相挺。

As the pandemic situation continues to rage on, Taiwan has received attention from many countries for its relatively outstanding performance in epidemic prevention, with many strengthening and showing their support for Taiwan through actions.

日前住在高雄的加拿大籍YouTuber衛斯理，分享了去年相當有名的「拼字哥」古柏，提案《加台關係架構法》的近況。當時他在加拿大國會上勇敢替台灣發聲催生此法案，而目前這條草案，更在國會一讀時獲得全院鼓掌通過。

Canadian YouTuber Wesley, who currently lives in Kaohsiung, shared the recent proposal of the famous “Spelling Brother” Cooper.

His courageous advocacy on behalf of Taiwan in the Canadian Parliament gave birth to the “Canada-Taiwan Relations Framework Act,” and the current bill was passed by the full House of Parliament during its first reading.

加拿大聯邦眾議員古柏（Michael Cooper）在2020年3月時，於國會大聲拚出台灣的英文字母，激昂地演說替台灣發聲，並詢問加拿大總理杜魯道，是否支持台灣加入世界衛生組織(World Health Organization, WHO)。

In March 2020, Canadian parliament member Michael Cooper spoke out, loudly spelling out the letters of Taiwan, and asked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau if he supported Taiwan’s membership in the WHO.

當時，杜魯道回覆，「當然支持台灣有意義的參與國際多邊論壇」。這個消息一傳開，立刻在國內掀起巨大的討論，也紛紛登上新聞版面。

At that time, Trudeau replied, “we support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international multilateral forums.”

Afterward, the statement immediately sparked a huge debate in the country and made the headlines.

古柏也談到台灣渴望加入《跨太平洋夥伴全面進步協定》(CPTPP)，主張加拿大應與日本一起支持台灣加入，並提倡台灣的先進經濟已在印太地區獲得良好整合。

Cooper also spoke of Taiwan’s desire to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP, 跨太平洋夥伴全面進步協定), advocating that Canada should join Japan in supporting Taiwan’s membership.

Taiwan’s advanced economy is already well integrated within the Indo-Pacific region, he added.

他表示，不論是台灣加入CPTPP或加台簽署貿易協定，加拿大和台灣都是雙贏。他還主張加拿大應與台灣加強外交關係，包括派遣部長訪台與對口的台灣部長會晤。古柏說道，「早就該這麼做了。」

Whether Taiwan joins the CPTPP or sign a trade agreement with Canada, Canada and Taiwan will both have a win-win situation, Cooper said.

He also advocated that Canada should strengthen diplomatic relations with Taiwan, including sending ministers to Taiwan to meet with their counterparts in Taiwan.

“This is long overdue,” Cooper added.

然而，從那之後，似乎並沒有更多進展，直到今年6月，古柏向國會提出《加台關係架構法》，正式以官方的角度，將台灣納入加拿大的國際政策中。

Since then, however, it appears that no further progress has been made until June of this year, when Cooper re-introduced the Canada-Taiwan Relations Framework Act to Parliament, officially incorporating Taiwan into Canada’s international policy from an official perspective.

古柏不斷地在任何場合替台灣發聲，不管是在議會中、或是另外接受訪問時，他的立場都非常堅定，目前這條《加台關係架構法》草案，在國會一讀時獲得全院鼓掌通過，但仍需等待三讀通過後，再送至參議院，最後送交王室同意才能完成立法。

Cooper has been a constant voice for Taiwan on all occasions, whether in parliament or in separate interviews, his stance has always been very firm.

The current draft of the Canada-Taiwan Relations Framework Act was passed by the entire House of Parliament during its first reading, but it still needs a third reading, after which it will be sent to the Senate and finally to the Royal Family before the legislation can be completed.

然而，古柏的正義行為已讓台灣網友們大讚「感謝你們深愛台灣」、「這才是最樂見的國家與國際的連結」、「趕快邀請Cooper先生訪台交流」，更有人表示「支持議員競選下一任加拿大總理」。

Cooper’s actions have since led Taiwanese social media users to praise him, commenting, “Thank you for loving Taiwan”, “This is the most welcome link between the country and the world” and “Hurry up and invite Mr. Cooper to visit Taiwan.”

Some even expressed their support for Cooper to run for the next Prime Minister of Canada.