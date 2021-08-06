Expect aftershocks of magnitude 4 or above within 7 days: CWB

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The magnitude 5.5 earthquake that rocked Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan at 4:11 p.m. on Friday could be followed by aftershocks with a scale of 4 or more in the coming week, according to the Central Weather Bureau (中央氣象局).

The earthquake was centered 45.7 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall at sea at a depth of 7.5 km, the Seismology Center under the Central Weather Bureau (中央氣象局地震中心) said.

The intensity was 2 in Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu County, Nantou County and Miaoli County, CWB data showed. No immediate damage or injuries from the quake or aftershocks were reported.

Chen Kuo-chang (陳國昌), director of the Seismology Center, added that today’s earthquake was not far from the locations of five earthquakes ranging in magnitude from 4.3 to 6.1 that hit the area on Thursday.

The latest tremor is likely an aftershock of these earthquakes, meaning that more aftershocks with a scale of more than 4.0 could be expected in the coming week, he added.