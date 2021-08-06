學校八月解封該怎麼辦？歐洲學校模範應變策略曝！| Taipei European school head confident about reopening of in-person classes

【看CP學英文】台灣疫情逐漸趨緩，八月將面臨更多解封和鬆綁，而三級警戒降到二級，更使學生必須出門上學，學校的應對模式便也成為民眾一大關注焦點。

The epidemic situation in Taiwan has gradually eased with the recent lowering of the epidemic warning alert to Level 2.

If the situation continues to improve, students might be able to attend school in person in August, to the delight and concern of the CEO of Taipei European School.

臺北歐洲學校執行長David Gatley日前與The China Post採訪中表示，全體教職員和學生在三級警戒時的遠端線上課表現好的超乎預期地好。

David Gatley told The China Post that the school’s staff and students overcame expectations during the remote school period resulting from the Level 3 alert.

He is equally confident that the new school year will be a chance to build on these successes.

教師優秀的應對能力、學生的自律再加上疫情爆發前的彩排，使得大家都能輕易跟上。而今年畢業生更在這種艱難的狀況下交出一張張極為亮眼的成績單，令他很是欣慰。

The excellent training of teachers, the self-discipline of students, and the several “distant learning weeks” planned before the outbreak made it easier for everyone to keep up, he said.

This year’s graduates also overcame the daily challenges resulting from the outbreak in northern Taiwan, making the CEO feel even more delighted.

Gatley 指出這種情況其實是極為難得的。對學生來說，遠端上課的新鮮感過了兩個禮拜終究會逐漸變的乏味，但教師們還是會不厭其煩地去思考如何讓自己的課程變得更具吸引力，極為敬業。

Gatley pointed out that this wasn’t simple for all that.

For some students, remote lessons became tedious after two weeks. Still, teachers tried their best to make their classes more engaging, he noted.

而另一方面，他們更發現有些在課堂上較為害羞靦腆的學生，在線上課程的環境中更容易清楚表達自己的意見和想法。Gatley 由此認為經歷過這段艱難的時期會使學生們更加善於規劃並有彈性的去運用時間，同時也建議家長應該將其視為一個機會、用一種面對不可避免的挑戰之心態去支持孩子。

Contrary to all expectations, they found out that some students who are usually shy in the classroom were more likely to express their opinions and ideas clearly during online classes.

Gatley believes that going through these difficult times will make students better at planning their work and using their time. At the same time, he suggests that parents should regard “distant learning” as an opportunity and support them to face challenges.

執行長說最大的困難是目前三級警戒調降至二級，學生必須前往學校學習。開學時的管理和檢測勢必會花費大量心力及人力。目前提出的解決方案為全校1800名學生分成一半，以半數線上學習，一半到校上課的方式進行教學。

The CEO remarked that the biggest challenge is the downgrading of the epidemic warning alert to Level 2. Students must attend classes in person, which will inevitably test the school management and resources.

The current solution is to divide the 1,800 students in the school into two groups; half of them will be learning online, and the other half will attend school in person.

若是回到學校，五月中剛開幕的中學部校區新教學大樓也將派上用場。新校舍是其校園最美麗的新建物，建築外觀更是呼應學校旁蜿蜒的小巷和陽明山的山勢。外部的概念取自「書匣」意象，旨在符合並超越目前所有綠色的倡議與法規。

If students go back to school, the new secondary school building, which opened in mid-May, will also come in handy.

The new school building is the most beautiful addition to its campus. Its exterior echoes the winding alleyways adjacent to the school and the mountainous terrain of Yang Ming Mountain.

Based on the imagery of the “bookcase,” the exterior concept is intended to meet and exceed all current green initiatives and regulations.

臺北歐洲中學甚至為全校師生配備筆記型電腦並導入無線簡報功能，利用技術的創新提供學生一個強化簡報、溝通與解決問題能力的專案式學習的環境。

Taipei European High School has already equipped all teachers and students with laptops.

The school also offers many wireless options, using technological innovations to provide students with a project-based learning environment that strengthens presentation, communication, and problem-solving skills.

執行長表示他對學校的優良應對有信心但不自滿，並認為這種事情並沒有完美的解答，要不停創新並持續提出各式各樣的解決方案才能不斷進步。

The CEO said he is confident but not complacent about the school’s excellent performance; even though he believes that there is no perfect solution for “this kind of thing.”

He concluded that it is necessary to keep innovating and keep coming up with various solutions to keep improving.