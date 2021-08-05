Singapore eases quarantine rules for Taiwan travelers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Singapore Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that travelers arriving from Taiwan won’t have to isolate at home if their polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is negative upon arrival.

The move comes in response to the continuous decrease in the number of domestic cases in Taiwan. If the result is positive, however, the traveler will still have to complete a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

The statement was a revision of Singapore’s border control regulations imposed on May 16 that required all Taiwan travelers to quarantine following a spike in domestic infections.

The Singapore Ministry of Health added that its multi-ministerial working group is still closely monitoring the pandemic in the region and worldwide.

The regulation was introduced in Singapore one day after Taiwan reported 180 new COVID-19 cases and raised the epidemic warning to Level 3 in Taipei and New Taipei City, two infectious hotspots at the time, then the whole nation.

On July 27, Taiwan lowered the COVID-19 alert to Level 2 as the number of local infections continued to decline.

On Thursday, Taiwan reported six new cases of COVID-19 transmitted from home, the lowest daily number since a national epidemic alert was issued in mid-May.