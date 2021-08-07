Tropical depression Lupit brings heavy rainfalls to northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Weather Bureau (氣象局) announced heavy rainfalls in northern Taiwan on Saturday as tropical depression Lupit (盧碧) turned northeast toward Japan.

Heavy rainfalls are also expected in Nantou County and Chiayi County, as well as Taichung City, Yunlin County and Tainan City.

The Central Weather Bureau also warned of showers and thunderstorms in Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County and Taitung County and guarded residents against surging streams, flooding, poor visibility and landslides.

The bureau further warned of unusual rainfall patterns in Miaoli County, Changhua County, Penghu County, Lianjiang County and Hualien County, as well as Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County and Yilan County.

The highest temperature in those areas will range between 29 to 32 degrees, the bureau added.