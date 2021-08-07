Medigen vaccine top option among Taiwan residents aged 30-39: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced Friday that Moderna (莫德納) and Medigen (高端) shots will be available in the fifth and sixth vaccination rounds, respectively.

According to an inventory from the Central Epidemic Command Center (指揮中心), the Medigen vaccine jabs could be available as early as late August, Minister Chen said.

Asked about the popularity of the Taiwan-made Medigen vaccine, Chen added that the number of people who listed Medigen among their vaccination choices had exceeded 1 million as of 2:30 p.m. that day.

Most of them are aged between 30 and 39 (227,000 people), followed by people aged between 40 and 49 (224,000) and those aged between 18 and 29 (191,000), he explained.

The minister also remarked that about 12 million people in Taiwan applied for a vaccination shot as of 1 p.m. that day, including 904,405 people who only selected the AstraZeneca (AZ) shot (7.53%) and 6,197,234 people (51.62%) who selected both the Moderna and AZ options.

Only 5.58% of applicants selected the three options: AZ, Moderna and Medigen shots; while 34,742 people selected the AZ or Medigen option (0.29%) and 3,9 million picked the Moderna-only option (32.54%).

According to the data, 118,947 people choose Moderna or Medigen option (0.99%) and 174,431 people picked the Medigen-only one (1.45%).

In the fifth round of vaccine appointments, the CECC said that 515,000 people in Taiwan will be eligible for vaccination, and about 426,000 people had already made appointments as of press time, accounting for 82.71% of the eligible people.

In response to public concern about the Medigen vaccine, the health minister stressed that timely inspections and reviews will be conducted whatever the number of doses eventually made available.