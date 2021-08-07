Ex-NBA star Jeremy Lin treated for ‘breakthrough infection’ in Shanghai

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) announced on social media Saturday that he is treated for a “breakthrough infection” diagnosed while in quarantine in Shanghai.

The popular basketball player, who was fully vaccinated, is undergoing treatment in a local hospital for his mild symptoms. A breakthrough case refers to a fully vaccinated person who gets infected with the coronavirus.

“Today, I must tell all the fans and friends who care about me some important information: On the second day of my quarantine after flying from San Francisco to Shanghai, I was diagnosed with COVID-19,” Lin said on social media.

“Frankly speaking, I was shocked and a little flustered in the first few hours after I learned that my latest nucleic acid test was positive,” he added.

“Actually, I was vaccinated in the U.S., and I did many nucleic acid and serum tests before and after I came to China, but I don’t know during which part of the journey I was exposed to the virus,” he continued.

“Fortunately, I quickly recovered my calm. Perhaps my rough basketball career helped me,” he went on. “I know that I must never back down and be afraid in the face of the virus. I should face it optimistically and positively and overcome it.”

“I want to use my personal experience to remind everyone that the epidemic is far from over. We must protect ourselves and protect others. I hope everyone can be healthy and safe,” he concluded in his social media post.