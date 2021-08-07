國內研議開放混打疫苗　陳時中:「這三類人優先」｜Health Minister allows mix-vaccine shots

【看CP學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心規劃將開放新冠肺炎(COVID-19)疫苗混打，指揮官陳時中於週五表示，經過防疫團隊研議，第一劑施打AZ(AstraZeneca)疫苗的人，第二劑可選擇混打mRNA(messenger RNA)疫苗，1至3類人將列於優先施打範圍，但目前會先保留足夠的疫苗提供給專責醫院醫護，加強前線人員的防護力。

The Central Epidemic Command Center(CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) is planning to allow mixing COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Friday that after extensive research from experts, those who had received the first dose of AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine can choose to receive a second shot from the mRNA vaccine.

Those in the first to the third category will be listed as the first priority group, but at present, the CECC will first ensure that there are enough vaccines to provide to specialized hospital health care personnel, to strengthen the protection of front-line medical workers.

陳時中也說，新一輪疫苗分發完畢，接種人數有顯著提升，但是國內AZ(AstraZeneca)疫苗、莫德納(Moderna)疫苗已接近零庫存，而國產高端疫苗產量則不足，陳時中坦言他也很苦惱並表示，疫苗來了會趕緊跟大家報告。

Chen added that the latest round of vaccine distribution is over and the number of vaccine recipients has increased significantly.

However, domestic stock of AZ and Moderna vaccines are close to zero as of late, and the production of Medigen vaccine is insufficient, Chen said.

He confessed that he is also very distressed about the current situation and added that he would report to the public as soon as more vaccines arrive.

而台大家醫科醫師何忠祐則表示，混打疫苗有多種好處，但是要衡量自身的身體狀況去做選擇。

Dr. Eric Ho (何忠祐), a medical doctor at Taichung University, said that there are many benefits to mixing vaccines, but you have to evaluate your own physical condition to make a choice.

但何忠祐也說，目前發佈的混打研究案例較少且可能存在不穩定因素，需要更多數據來確保疫苗混打的安全性，並且呼籲民眾，按照政府的施打方案，讓自己的保護力可以達到最好的狀態。

Still, Dr. Ho also pointed out that the number of mix-vaccine studies released so far is relatively small, and unstable factors may lie in them.

More data is needed to ensure the safety of vaccine mixes, Ho said and urged the public to follow the government’s administration protocol so that they can achieve the best protection.