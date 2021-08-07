Easycards celebrating Tai Tzu-ying released for Taiwan Fathers’ Day

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Easycard Corporation (悠遊卡公司) unveiled on Saturday Taiwan badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying’s (戴資穎) new set of “Believe in Yourself” (相信自己) Easycards that will go on sale starting at 11 a.m. on Aug. 8 — Taiwan’s Father Day.

“Believe in Yourself no matter what happens” refers to the words of her father who has been instrumental in her successful career. Tai won a silver medal in the women’s singles at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this week.

The popular athlete, who tattooed the four Chinese characters on her left forearm earlier this year, often raises her wrist to cheer herself up during competitions.

The new set of two contactless smartcards featuring her handwriting perfectly highlights the Olympian’s athletic journey.

Since 2017, the Easycard Corporation has released several sets of Easycards featuring the famous badminton champion, including the “Little Tai” card (217) and “Tai Tzu-ying Six championships Series” (2016).

You can preorder your Easycard from 11 a.m. on Aug. 8 to 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the convenience store near you — 7-ELEVEN Ibon, FamiPort, Laierfu Life-ET and OK Supermarkets.