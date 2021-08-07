Mix-and-match of vaccine shots allowed for Taiwan health workers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 指揮中心) announced plans on Saturday to mix-and-match the Moderna and AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine shots for frontline medical workers in COVID-19 designated healthcare facilities starting next week.

If the worker received his or her first dose of AZ vaccine 10 or more weeks previously, he or she will be allowed to receive Moderna vaccine as a second dose, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said during a daily press briefing.

Minister Chen pointed out that frontline medical personnel in designated COVID-19 wards, negative pressure isolation wards, or testing hospitals will be allowed in phases to use the Moderna vaccine as their second dose.

The move could help produce a stronger immune response among vaccine recipients, according to Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom, cited by the Associated Press.

According to Dr. Kate O’Brien, director of the World Health Organization’s vaccine unit, the authorized COVID-19 shots around the world are all designed to stimulate your immune system to produce virus-fighting antibodies, though the way they do so varies.

“Based on the basic principles of how vaccines work, we do think that the mix-and-match regimens are going to work,” she said.

Scientists at Oxford University in the United Kingdom have tested combinations of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca, Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer-BioNTech. Smaller trials were reportedly conducted in Spain and Germany.