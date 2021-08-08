W31 | Dimi帶您迅速了解！本週你必須知道的五件事 | The Weekly Briefing

【看CP學英文】熱帶性低氣壓盧碧為全台帶來大雨、台灣羽球選手由戰機伴隨回家、拜登上任後第一次向台軍售、台北和新北市餐廳重新開放內用和世界羽球球后戴資穎的短紀實片。

Heavy rainfalls across Taiwan brought by tropical depression Lupit, a military escort for Taiwan badminton champions, the first arms sale since the Biden administration took office, the reopening of indoor dining at Taipei and New Taipei restaurants, and a short documentary film about Badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying.

以下是我們為您整理的本五則重大新聞。

Here is our top five this week.

父親節全台濕答答！盧碧颱風雖減弱 餘威仍一路到週日 |Severe floods destroy bridge in southern Taiwan

熱帶性低氣壓盧碧於父親節這天向東北方的日本移動，同時在近兩天為台灣北部帶來大雨。

Tropical depression Lupit brought heavy rainfalls in Taiwan over the past two days as it turned northeast toward Japan on Father’s Day.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210808-2695293

戴資穎返台！見幻象戰機伴飛 小戴驚呼：太帥了 | Taiwanese badminton stars return to Taiwan today

台灣的奧運羽球團隊於週三抵達桃園機場，並在大家的歡呼下分別帶回了兩面金牌和一面銀牌。

Taiwan’s Olympic badminton team was cheered at Taoyuan airport on Wednesday as they brought back three Olympic medals to Taiwan.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210804-2687840

拜登首對台軍售 總統府：誠摯感謝、有信心確保區域安全 | Taiwan thanks Biden administration for arms sale

美國政府最近證實將向台灣販售約新台幣208億元的軍武，台灣當局也於週四表達感謝。

Authorities thanked the U.S. government on Thursday for confirming the recently proposed NT$20.8 billion weapons sale to Taiwan.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210805-2689740

北市3日起開放餐飲業內用 相關管理規範、罰則看這裡 | Indoor dining allowed starting Tuesday: Taipei Mayor

大家又可以在台北和新北大部分的餐廳內用餐了。

You can now enjoy your meal indoor again

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210802-2684318

世界球后戴資穎首支紀實片曝光 林育賢執導、戴姊獻唱 | McDonald’s Taiwan releases short film on badminton star Tai Tzu-ying

台灣麥當勞於週三推出戴資穎首支紀實片，片中點出她與姊姊戴靖潔的親密關係。

McDonald’s Taiwan released a short documentary film about Olympic athlete Tai Tzu-ying on Wednesday, highlighting her close relationship with her sibling, Tai Ching-chieh.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210805-2690110