Severe floods destroy bridge in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A bridge in southern Taiwan was destroyed Saturday by strong floods brought on by former typhoon Lupit (盧碧) that has turned into a tropical depression.

Located in Kaohsiung’s Taoyuan District (桃源), the collapsed bridge cut off access to the mountainous villages of Meishan, Lavulang and Fushing, according to the Kaohsiung Fire Bureau.

Provisions will be supplied to these villages through air drops once the rain subsides next week, the bureau told the Central News Agency, though they currently have enough food to last for two weeks.

The extreme weather was caused by a combination of seasonal southwest winds and the tropical depression which made landfall in the Hsinchu/Miaoli area earlier on Saturday.

The Central Weather Bureau (中央氣象局) recorded extremely heavy rain for 14 cities and counties in central and southern Taiwan, indicating that some locations saw 200 millimeters of rainfall over a 24-hour period or over 100 mm in 3 hours.

Miaoli, Taichung, Yunlin and Tainan, in particular, saw torrential rainfall of over 350 mm in a 24-hour period, while the rainfall in Nantou, Chiayi County, Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County reached levels of over 500 mm in some areas.

In Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Hsinchu and Yilan, rainfall averaged 80 mm, the Central Weather Bureau said. No fatalities have been reported so far.