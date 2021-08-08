Virginia store hopes to create buzz about growing marijuana

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Stop into Happy Trees Agricultural Supply at 10813 Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania County and you can buy products to keep bugs off your peppers or microbes to make your zinnias pop.

You can also purchase everything you need to grow the four marijuana plants each household in Virginia is allowed under a new state law that took effect July 1.

Happy Trees sells tents, lights, ventilation systems, planting media, nutrients, products to handle bugs, beneficial fungi, good bacteria, thermometers and hydrometers. Or you can buy a package set of everything needed to grow and reap the benefits of healthy cannabis plants.

“We have many customers who come in and say they don’t know anything about growing marijuana plants and want us to help them get everything they need to do that,” said store manager Aaron Beydoun. “Helping those customers and others who may want advice on better ways to grow vegetables or flowers are what we’re all about.”

Happy Trees was founded in Richmond by Josiah Ickes and Chris Haynie, and they now have stores in Spotsylvania and Petersburg. They have experience working on medical marijuana farms in California, and they supply products to a hemp farm in Hanover County.

Ickes made contact with Haynie at another store and was impressed with the help he received. The two talked for a while and realized that there would be a market for products and advice once raising marijuana plants became legal in Virginia—and that many products they could sell work just as well for other plants.

Ickes said their store is designed to help customers grow any plant.

“And we want to destigmatize marijuana,” he said. “We want to bring it out of the shadows and help people understand that it’s a valid medicine and something that a majority of people want to be legal.”

Haynie said some of the things customers have discovered in cannabis cultivation also work to help grow other plants.

“Why not grow the best hot peppers, or make your garden yield 10 times what it was before?” Haynie asked. “One of my favorite customers in Richmond were folks who had an urban farm and brought in the best tomatoes and berries. With some tricks we use, they were able to have a much more successful crop of each.”

He noted that one of those tricks involved the use of beneficial microbes often used by marijuana growers that most everyday gardeners don’t know about.

“We can provide beneficial fungi and bacteria that protect the root zone, something commonplace in raising cannabis for the past 15 years,” said Haynie. “One of the favorite products is a type of fungus that’s symbiotic, growing vertical to the roots. Outside of high-value crops, it hasn’t been commonly used for other plants.”

The founders said that when hiring staff for their stores, they seek out people with good gardening backgrounds and a solid base in agriculture.

“Cannabis is not some alien plant, it grows like a pepper,” said Haynie.

Spotsylvania store manager Beydoun said many customers are interested in is growing marijuana plants indoors, because they can better control the growing environment.

He said that’s why tents with grow lights and temperature controls are popular. Those types of systems can help avoid insects, diseases and unpredictable weather.

The recent shift in legal status means that some customers have no trouble being direct about what they want, but others are hesitant and speak quietly.

“I’ve had customers who wanted to go to the back of the store behind a shelf to ask questions for some privacy,” he said. “We do whatever makes the customer feel comfortable.”

Ickes said the store’s name came from a brainstorming session.

“Chris has long hair and he kind of reminds me of Bob Ross,” said Ickes, referencing the TV painter who often encouraged people at home to paint “happy trees.”

“Maggie, Chris’s wife, said ‘Why not name it Happy Trees?’ That resonated and stuck, and made sense of all we are doing,” he said. “Bob Ross brought a passion for painting to millions of people and did it with impact. We want to be passionate and be impactful for the growing community.”