Taiwan sets new record with 12 medals in Tokyo Olympics

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the Tokyo Olympics come to a close, Taiwan set a new record high with 2 gold medals and a total of 12 medals in this year’s game.

The Taiwan team saw 68 players winning 2 gold medals, 4 silvers, and 6 bronzes, among which karate, gymnastics, badminton, boxing, golf, and judo won medals for the first time.

The team’s achievements ranked 34 among other countries, and though it fell behind China’s 88 medals (ranked world no. 2), Japan’s 58 medals (ranked no. 3), and South Korea’s 20 medals (ranked no. 16), it still made history as the most medals won in the Olympics.

Despite the epidemic situation, the closing ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics ended smoothly on Aug. 8.