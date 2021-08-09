東奧咖啡機掛不祥告示牌　外媒讚：浮誇翻譯超貼切！| Tokyo Olympics coffee machine gives dramatic warning to press

【看CP學英文】本屆奧運已於8月8日進行閉幕儀式，然而即使奧運已經結束了，大家卻依然分享著許多在奧運舉行期間看見的趣事。

The closing ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games took place on Aug. 8, but even though the Games are over, many are still sharing many interesting tidbits they saw or experienced during it.

一名來自《華盛頓郵報》的記者Michelle Ye Hee Lee近日在東京奧運會的新聞存檔中心被一個咖啡機上「浮誇」的英文翻譯吸引。

A Washington Post reporter who was covering the Olympics in Tokyo recently made an amusing discovery.

While at the press filing center, Michelle Ye Hee Lee noticed a sign with a “dramatic translation” near the hot coffee dispenser which made her do a double-take.

只見咖啡機的右上方掛著一個小牌子，上面寫著，「當所有咖啡都喝完時，一切都將結束」。

The small sign, attached to the top right corner of the dispenser, read, “When coffee is all gone. It’s over.”

雖然第一眼看上去這句話有點厭世過頭，然而它想表達的意思應該是指當咖啡機見底之後，就不會再續咖啡進去了。

Though it appears at first glance that the coffee dispenser was giving a dire warning, in fact, it most likely meant that the dispenser will not be refilled once the contents run out.

該記者將這些照片分享到推特上並表示，「真是一個浮誇的標誌」。

The photos were shared to the journalist’s Twitter account with a caption deeming it “such a dramatic sign”.

然而，她後來也補充道，招牌「並非不正確」。

However, she did add that the sign was “not inaccurate.”

貼文一出讓不少人在文章底下討論，更有人也分享在日本廁所外看到令人「匪夷所思」的英文標誌，上面標示因為廁所內的衛生紙可能尚未被補充，請客人外面的販賣機買「用過的」面紙，讓他人看到後完全沒尿意。

The post immediately prompted others to share their own photos of puzzling signs in Japan, with one social media user posting a sign supposedly hung outside a public restroom.

In the English translation portion, the sign read, “Because I do not have tissue always ready in this restroom. Please buy used one,” which alarmed the Twitter user greatly.