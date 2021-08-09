Eric Chu announces campaign as KMT chairman candidate

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Eric Chu (朱立倫) announced on Monday the 3 main policies he vowed to address as a candidate for the Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨) Chairman position.

According to his Facebook post, Chu pointed out that he would like to focus on setting up a non-bias polling center, organizing the party via online systems, and training more youths to prepare them for a position in the party.

He explained in his post that public opinion is the basis for decision-making, and scientific polls are an important decision-making basis for modern political parties.

“Decision-making” cannot be outsourced, Chu said, adding that they must collect the public opinion and analyze corresponding policies themselves.

He vowed that if he took office, he would re-establish the KMT polling center, not only to investigate the support of political parties, but also to conduct long-term polls on various issues that the public is concerned about.

“When major current affairs issues occur, we must also closely grasp the trend, and put forward appropriate responses,” Chu said.

Secondly, Chu pointed out that almost everyone nowadays uses LINE, but what he has to do is to establish a dense organization on LINE in order to clarify the tasks of various working groups.

Then, he can use the community software and media to modernize the KMT and make communication more direct.

He believes that there is nothing wrong with the KMT’s organization; however, it lacks organization restructuring and renewal of certain aspects.

From the perspective of enterprising thinking, Chu said he believes what the KMT needs is to redesign and plan various operational processes, so that the KMT’s service, politics, and supervision can keep up with the times.

He added that in incorporating the usage of LINE, he hopes to crack down on false news, transmit correct information, and improve the centripetal force of KMT members.

Lastly, Chu remarked that there are many outstanding young people in the KMT party.

In fact, after years of training in the party department, they have emerged step by step.

Some have entered the party department to serve, some have returned to their hometown to participate in local elections, and some have become professional aides, Chu pointed out.

Some have even set up non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to cultivate issues in the private sector, Chu said.

He explained that he hopes to use the concept of “management associates” in business and apply it to the KMT party.

“Let all kinds of young people in society, whether they are interested in national defense, economy, social welfare, environment, gender, diplomacy, media, education, information, design, engineering or any public affairs, be willing to come to the KMT,” Chu said.

He added that the KMT must open its doors and embrace every young man regardless of their background.

“Only when the talented people in society are willing to stand by the KMT can the spirit of this party last forever,” Chu said.