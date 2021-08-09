Taiwan confirms 8 new cases, 4 deaths

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed 4 new domestic cases, 4 imported COVID-19 cases, and 4 deaths on Monday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,790.

The new cases reported that day are all men, aged between 30 and 50. They began showing symptoms between Aug. 7 and Aug. 8.

Among the community infections reported today, Taipei City accounted for 2 cases while New Taipei City and Kaohsiung City reported 1 case each.

Meanwhile, 4 virus-related deaths were reported today, including 3 men and 1 woman, aged between 40 and 90. Their symptoms developed between May 29 and July 28, and their infections were confirmed between May 31 and July 29.

Their deaths were reported between Aug. 2 and Aug. 8.

The CECC reported that among the 14,576 cases recorded between May 11 and Aug. 7, 13,096 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 89.8% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

In addition, four imported cases were reported today as well, including 3 men and 1 woman.

They are reported to be between 20 to 50 years of age and had traveled from Malaysia (case 15893 to 15895) and the United States (case 15898).

They arrived in Taiwan between Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 and all had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights.