99.6K vaccine doses donated by Lithuania available on Aug. 16: FDA

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA, 食藥署) announced on Monday that the Moderna vaccines donated by the Lithuanian government a day earlier may be distributed for use as early as Aug. 16.

The FDA stated that the latest batch containing 99,600 doses of vaccines has completed the cold chain check and sample extraction; the samples are now undergoing further inspection at an FDA laboratory.

The vaccines which arrived on Aug. 8 are the fifth batch of Moderna vaccines received so far in Taiwan, and the FDA expects it to be available for distribution on Aug. 16.

On the other hand, the FDA pointed out that the 20,000 AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines donated by the Lithuanian government on July 31 will be distributed to local governments today.