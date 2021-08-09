MOI launches online system to verify eligibility for referendum voting

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Interior (MOI, 內政部) announced on Monday that has launched an online platform for the public to easily check whether or not they are eligible to vote in this year’s referendum.

According to the MOI, from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, the public merely needs to insert their ID number and birthday to check whether they are eligible to vote or not.

In addition, Taiwanese citizens can head to their district household registration office to check if they are on the voter registration list.

If there is any error, they can immediately apply to the office for correction to protect their rights and interests, the MOI said.

The national referendum was initially scheduled for Aug. 28 this year but was later postponed to Dec. 18 due to the pandemic situation in Taiwan.

Those who wish to check their eligibility for voting in the national referendum can check here: https://www.ris.gov.tw.