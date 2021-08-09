CPBL allows partial re-admittance of baseball fans in stadiums

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL, 中華職棒) announced on Monday that partial re-admittance in baseball stadiums will be allowed starting Aug. 10.

According to the CPBL, this is due to the success of allowing 1,000 spectators into the Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium on Aug. 8.

Therefore, starting on Aug. 10, a quarter of the seats in Xinzhuang, Taoyuan, Taichung Intercontinental, and the Tainan Baseball Stadium will available to fans.

Epidemic-prevention measures such as disinfecting hands, taking temperatures, and administering a name-based system will still be in place, CPBL head Tsai Chi-Chang (蔡其昌) said.