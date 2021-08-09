14-year-old Chinese Olympian inspires next generation of athletes

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A 14-year-old Chinese Olympic diver, Quan Hongchan (全紅嬋), expressed the wish on Thursday to earn money to help cure her mother’s illness back home after her stunning performance.

Quan broke the world record and won Olympic gold after delivering three perfect-10 dives in this year’s competition.

Following her win, she explained that wants to make enough money to support her mother, and dedicated the win to her.

According to foreign media, Quan’s mother was in a traffic accident years ago and has been in and out of the hospital numerous times in the past years.

She took up diving to earn money to help pay for her mother’s hospital bills, reports say.

Many pointed out that Quan’s candid speech revealed the underlying problem of rural medical care in China.

According to Radio Free Asia (自由亞洲電台), Quan appeared a bit shy when questioned by the media after her win, but later revealed that “the secret to winning gold” was continuous practice.

She continued, “I’ve been practicing slowly. My mother is sick, but I didn’t know how to read the words, so I didn’t know what kind of disease she had.”

“I wanted to make money and go back to help treat her, make a lot of money and cure her.” The statement immediately went viral online with many praising her as a loving and strong daughter.

According to various reports, Quan’s family lives in Maihe Village, Mazhang District, Zhanjiang City, Guangdong Province (廣東省湛江市麻章區邁合村) where she grew up in poverty and her mother and grandfather were bedridden for years, depleting the family’s savings.

Though the family was flooded by congratulations after her win, Radio Free Asia noted that winning gold for the glory of the country could be too lofty a goal for her; instead, she strove so hard to help better her situation back home.

The report also mentioned that the New Cooperative Medical Scheme (NCMS, 新型農村合作醫療體制) in China’s rural areas which began as a pilot project in 2004, seems to be of little help to the Quan Hongchan family.

With only 130 million people enrolled in the system at the end of 2018, the serious decline in enrollment is still a far cry from being enough to solve the problems of the majority of rural families.

Countryside driver Liao Cheng (廖誠) was quoted in the report saying that there were too many restrictions regarding medical reimbursement in the new system.

Rampant overtreatment at hospitals is also a serious problem in the medical system, Liao said, adding that he believes this is partially due to government monopoly and corruption.

After winning the gold medal at the Olympics, three companies in Zhanjiang City (湛江市) announced that they would give Quan Hongchan’s family a deluxe home, a shopfront and RMB$200,000 (about NT$858,226).

A subsidiary hospital to the Guangdong Medical University Hospital (廣東醫科大學附屬醫院) also pledged to provide full medical care for her grandfather and mother.

Though many flocked to assist Quan following her win, hundreds of millions of other farmers in China may not have the same luck.