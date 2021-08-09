全台首隻「恐龍」打疫苗　她曝變裝背後超暖原因｜Taiwanese woman wears dinosaur outfit to vaccination center

【看CP學英文】台中市西區忠信國小近日出現一隻「暴龍」前來注射疫苗，讓現場醫護都驚呆了！

A “Tyrannosaurus Rex” recently appeared at Zhongxin Elementary School in Taichung’s West District for vaccination, effectively stunning the medical staff on-site.

原來是一名居住在台中西區的黃姓小姐，為了讓辛苦的醫護人員可以紓壓，特別著「恐龍裝」、手持健保卡登場，引發全場關注，民眾也忍不住拿起手機拍照，恐龍的呆萌模樣迅速在網路瘋傳。

It turned out that the Taiwanese woman surnamed Huang wanted to help alleviate some of the stress of helpers at vaccination centers and decided to don the dinosaur suit to bring about a few laughs.

Holding her National Health Insurance (NHI) card in one “T-rex arm”, Huang managed to amuse almost everyone at the center, leading many to capture the scene with their phones.

由於台中快打站進入尾聲，黃小姐日前透過唐鳳系統預約疫苗施打，參考上個月大馬的影片，6日穿著恐龍裝想讓辛苦的醫護人員笑一笑。現場人員核對完身份後，讓恐龍入座，並接受量體溫、問身體狀況等，最後還請恐龍伸出左手臂，進行疫苗施打。

As the rapid vaccination centers near the end of their operation, Huang booked an appointment through Audrey Tang’s vaccination registration system.

Taking inspiration from a recent video filmed in Malaysia about a similar schtick, Huang donned the dinosaur costume to amuse medical workers.

After checking the identity Huang, the staff led her in her dinosaur outfit to a seat. Soon, her temperature was taken and she was asked about her physical condition as of late. Finally, they asked the “dinosaur” to extend its left arm and vaccinated the prehistoric creature.

黃女於6日上午11點左右穿著暴龍裝進入施打站，先到掛號區報到後，便坐在椅子上等待接種，雖然穿著霸氣的暴龍裝，卻難以掩飾要被打針時的擔心害怕，讓醫護人員看了都笑出來，最後也順利接種疫苗，並達成讓醫護人員放鬆的目的。

Huang entered the vaccination center around 11 a.m. on Aug. 6, and after reporting to the registration area, she sat on a chair and waited for her turn.

Although she wore a T-rex costume, she could hardly hide her fear when she was about to be injected, which made the medical staff laugh.

Afterward, her vaccination process was a success and she also succeeded in making medical helpers’ day.

「快打站開設至今，第一次碰到有恐龍來打疫苗！」台中市西區區長王瑞嘉也表示，黃小姐6日到快打站時已經近中午，等她打完疫苗該站作業也進入尾聲，她特別留下來感謝快打站醫護與工作人員辛勞，大家也覺得恐龍打疫苗很新鮮，彼此還在快打站合影留念，成為快打站一段有趣的花絮。

Taichung West District District Mayor Wang Rui-chia (王瑞嘉) later stated, “This is the first time a dinosaur has come to get a vaccination since the opening of the rapid vaccination center!”

Wang added that after Huang received her shot, it was nearly noon the center’s operations were coming to an end.

She explained that Huang stayed behind to thank the medical staff for their hard work, and also took a picture with everyone to document the fun experience.