Sole Taiwanese athlete Lin Yun-ju featured in Olympics closing ceremony video

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Table tennis Olympic star Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) is the sole Taiwanese athlete featured in a video produced by the Olympics celebrating the end of the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The video released on Aug. 8 titled, “The #Tokyo2020 moments that gave us hope,” showed viewers a montage of the most exciting scenes in the games this year.

At the 1 minute 17-second mark, viewers can see Lin battling German athlete Dimitrij Ovtcharov in the men’s singles bronze medal match.

Lin, who was coined a “genius teenager” (天才少年) in the table tennis field not only won the bronze medal in the mixed doubles competition but also displayed his superb athletics skills in the men’s singles and men’s team matches.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics sees Taiwan scraping its best record yet, obtaining 2 gold, 4 silvers, and 6 bronze medals.