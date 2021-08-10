星國阿嬤手工打造金紙口罩　為鬼門開達「雙重」保護｜S’pore grandma makes DIY joss paper face mask for Ghost Festival 

【看CP學英文】一位新加坡的奶奶近期為了迎接鬼門開日子(8/8)，親手製作了金紙口罩送給他的孫子，在疫情肆虐的情況下為孫子豎立了「雙重保護」。

A Singaporean grandmother made her own joss paper face mask for her grandson,

in anticipation of the beginning of the Ghost Festival month, protecting him from both viruses and ghosts.

她的孫子收到後，在2021年8月7日將這個禮物拍照上傳到臉書並分享阿嬤的製作過程。自製的金紙面具搭配可調節性的酒椰繩以確保服貼臉部，防止各種病毒入侵體內，孫子表示，可見這個禮物背後用心良苦。

After receiving the present on Aug. 7, the grandson immediately captured a photo and uploaded it on Facebook to share how it was made.

The homemade joss paper face mask came with adjustable raffia string straps to ensure that it fits perfectly on the wearers’ faces and prevents viruses from invading the body, the grandson revealed, indicating just how much thought and love was put in the making of this face mask.

孫子也點出，奶奶在製作金紙口罩的時候他並不知情，只知道奶奶曾經跟他借過釘書機，而自己也沒有多想的拿給她。

The grandson also said that he did not know when his grandmother made the joss paper facemask, only that she had borrowed a stapler from him, and he gave it to her without question.

接著就是奶奶帶著完成品出現在他面前。該名網友表示，這個口罩的外型就跟商店賣的一模一樣，讓人戴起來也能感到安心。

Then his grandmother appeared in front of him with the finished product, and his grandson said that the appearance of the mask was exactly identical to those sold in stores, which was a comfort to see.

口罩的表面印有紅字與中國符咒，兩者結合在一起，應該能抵抗一定程度的病毒和鬼怪。

The surface of the mask is printed with red words and Chinese talismans, which together should be able to resist the virus (and ghosts) to some extent.

他在臉書貼文中表示，「我奶奶的幽默感簡直超越了這個世界，她向我要了釘書機，我毫不猶豫的拿給她，然後她就帶著口罩回來了」

In his Facebook post, he wrote, “My grandma’s sense of humor is (literally) out of this world.”

“She asked me for the stapler, and I didn’t hesitate to give it to her, and then she came back with a mask.”

然而，原PO也在文末表示這個口罩完全不符合防疫規定，點出奶奶的心意純粹是為了裝飾用途。

However, the social media user later added at the end of the post that the face mask obviously does not offer enough protection against COVID-19, indicating that it was merely a pet project for his grandma.

鬼門開的第一天在8月8日，而隔天就是新加坡慶祝其56週年生日，由於受到COVID(新冠肺炎)疫情影響，今年新加坡這一全國性活動皆保持低調。

The first day of the Ghost Festival fell on Aug. 8, just a day before Singapore celebrated its National Day on Aug. 9.

Celebrations for this national event in 2021 continue to be muted this year, as the country is still fighting to keep the pandemic at bay.