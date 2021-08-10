President Tsai backs Medigen vaccine’s immunobridging technique

TAIPEI (The China Post) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) defended Medigen vaccines’ (高端疫苗) use of the “immunobridging” (免疫橋接) technique in an exclusive interview with Japanese media recently, explaining that it used the same as that adopted in Japan.

“Immunobriding” compares the immune responses measured among recipients of the Medigen and other vaccines to infer its overall level of protection.

This method can shorten the time required for new vaccines to be certified, and she pointed out that similar practices have been adopted in Japan recently.

Following many disputes over the procurement of domestic vaccines, Tsai pointed out that the domestic vaccines have achieved stellar results in clinical trials and added that Taiwan hopes to start the vaccination process as soon as possible.

While backing up the locally-produced vaccine, Tsai also remarked that Taiwan has faced great difficulty in procuring vaccines from the start.

In addition, the exclusive interview, published by Japanese monthly magazine “Bungei Shunju” (文藝春秋), sees Tsai expressing gratitude towards countries such as Japan and the United States for donating vaccines to Taiwan.