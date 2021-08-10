‘Lucky’ Taiwanese gymnast catches glimpse of Mt. Fuji on flight home

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese gymnast Lee Chih-kai (李智凱) caught a glimpse of Mount Fuji (富士山) from his plane ride home, meaning he will be “lucky for the whole year.”

The athlete, coined the “Pommel Horse Prince,” was returning from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when he shared a selfie on the flight, where a mysterious black blob can be seen outside of the airplane window.

According to Lee, the pilot suddenly announced during the flight that catching a glimpse of Mount Fuji from up in the air will amount to being lucky all year round.

Lee jokingly explained that he only managed to capture that sole photo of the peak of the majestic mountain, adding that he spent quite a while trying to get another shot from the plane by running up and down the aisle to get a good angle.

Though he didn’t succeed in capturing another, the photo was still well-received by Taiwanese social media users who expressed their envy of traveling by air, and offering words of congratulations, welcoming him home.

Lee shone brilliantly at the Tokyo Olympics this year, bringing home a silver medal with a difficulty score of 6.7 points, an execution score of 8.7 points and a total score of 15.400 points in the pommel horse category.