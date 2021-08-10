Taiwan reports lowest number of infections since end of Level 3 alert

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed 3 new domestic cases, 5 imported COVID-19 cases, and 1 death on Tuesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,798.

The new cases reported today include 1 man and 2 women, aged between 20 and 70. They began showing symptoms between Aug. 2 and Aug. 7.

New Taipei City accounted for all the community infections reported today among which the source infection of one of the cases is still under investigation by the CECC.

Meanwhile, the death of case 13568 was announced today as well. She was a woman in her fifties who had a history of chronic illness and had previously been in contact with others who have tested positive for the virus.

She developed a fever and respiratory problems on June 14, sought medical and was tested on the same day.

Her tests came back positive on June 15, and she was subsequently hospitalized; the infection was confirmed on June 17 and she died on Aug. 6.

The CECC reported that among the 14,583 cases recorded between May 11 and Aug. 8, 13,103 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 89.9% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

In addition, five imported cases were reported today as well, including 2 men and 3 women.

They are reported to be between 10 to 70 years of age and had traveled from France (case 15899), the United States (cases 15900 and 15901), Indonesia (case 15904), and Switzerland (case 15906).

They arrived in Taiwan between June 28 and Aug. 8.

As of press time, 15,798 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,299 imported cases, 14,446 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.