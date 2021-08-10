這才是真正的運動家精神！回顧東奧賽間暖心時刻｜Kindness, empathy highlight humanity of Olympics

【看CP學英文】在這個疫情肆虐的時期中舉辦的奧林匹克運動會，你能想像競爭激烈的運動員間對著比賽場上的對手釋出善意的雙手，向他們說：「你還好嗎？」

In the close-up photos of this pandemic-era Olympic Games, you can imagine the world’s most competitive athletes saying to their rivals: “Are you OK?”

這些令人注目的照片都記錄著這群世界級的運動員對於他們的競爭對手表現出極具同理且善意的舉動，確實令人感到意外。

The striking images that show these world-class athletes displaying acts of empathy and kindness to their competitors may be unexpected.

而這些暖心的瞬間在那些因為新冠病毒預防措施而被禁止進入場館觀賽的觀眾眼裡，更是顯得彌足珍貴。

But they’re very much appreciated by a global audience that’s been banned from the venues as a coronavirus precaution.

在奧運的各項體育賽事中，一名表情明顯痛苦的運動員與另一名運動員的慷慨舉止，在這些廣為流傳的照片中被描繪的一清二楚。

Viral photos from a variety of sports depict a clearly pained Olympian juxtaposed by another’s outreach of generosity.

其中，在8月6日的足球銅牌戰墨西哥對戰日本比賽中，墨西哥以比數3:1贏得了銅牌，賽後，墨西哥隊的赫蘇斯·安古洛 (Jesus Angulo) 及他的隊友路易斯·羅莫 (Luis Romo)被捕捉到安慰日本隊的久保建英(Takefusa Kubo)畫面，而另一名日本隊的選手則在一旁面露沮喪神情。

The emotions are vivid in the frame of Mexico’s Jesus Angulo and teammate Luis Romo comforting Japan’s Takefusa Kubo while another Japanese teammate appears devastated after their men’s bronze medal soccer match.

女子鐵人三項比賽後，挪威選手洛特·米勒（Lotte Miller）也試圖安撫並鼓勵來自比利時的選手克萊爾·米歇爾（Claire Michel）。克萊爾因排名最後，賽後癱坐在地上啜泣，而這段充滿力量的對話也傳遍了全世界。

The passionate pep-talk heard around the world came from a shot of Norwegian Lotte Miller trying to bring ease to an inconsolable Claire Michel of Belgium, who was slumped on the ground sobbing after coming in last in the punishing women’s triathlon.

在女子400米比賽的決賽中，當牙買加的史蒂芬妮·麥克弗森(Stephenie Mcpherson)被攙扶出賽場時，難以置信表情透露了對對手的敬佩。

Look beyond the tangle of legs and arms in the finals at the women’s 400-meters race for an image of Stephenie Mcpherson, of Jamaica, reacting in disbelief as she is helped from the track.

在異常艱難的奧運會中，運動員們與朋友、家人以及為他們加油的人們因疫情而被迫分開，但這些善良的舉動呈現出人性中最美好的一面。

In the midst of an extraordinarily difficult Olympics where athletes are separated from friends, family, and the crowds that cheer them on, it’s humanity at its best.