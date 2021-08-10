Lithuania set to pursue ‘mutually beneficial ties with Taiwan’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Lithuanian Authorities on Tuesday expressed their determination to pursue “mutually beneficial ties with Taiwan like many other countries in the European Union and the rest of the world do.”

The statement came in response to China’s decision earlier that day to recall its ambassador to Lithuania and expelled the Baltic nation’s top representative to Beijing over the country’s decision to allow Taiwan to open an office in Lithuania under its own name.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China about “its decision to recall China’s Ambassador from Vilnius for consultations, referring to the Lithuanian position with regard to Taiwan, and suggested that the Lithuanian Ambassador should also be recalled from Beijing.”

“While regretting this move of China, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry takes this opportunity to reiterate that in line with the One-China principle Lithuania is determined to pursue mutually beneficial ties with Taiwan like many other countries in the European Union and the rest of the world do,” the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.