Taiwanese scramble to pre-order trips to Palau

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese are itching to get back on airplanes as Lion Travel (雄獅旅遊) reported on Tuesday that pre-order trips to Palau have been purchased by over 1,000 parties.

According to the company, five pre-order trips starting Aug. 14 were launched on Aug. 6; adding to the incentive of tourists being able to get vaccinated in Palau, each trip has seen over a hundred parties signing up.

Lion Travel spokesperson Yu Kuo-chen (游國珍) said the Palau tourism bubble trips are only available for pre-order now.

Since its launch last Friday, 1,900 passengers have made reservations for the trips set on Aug. 14, 18, 21, 25, and 28 respectively, Yu said.

Three of the five trips are for 5-day packages, while 2 are for 4 days.

According to local Chinese-language media, 2,000 doses of vaccines from various brands including Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna are available for tourists.

However, Taiwan tourism regulations prohibit travel agencies from offering “medical tourism” related trips.

Due to this, Lion Travel has merely provided travelers with information regarding vaccination administration, and relevant standard operating procedures will be relayed after further discussions with Palau.

At present, under regulations put forth by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心), travelers heading back to Taiwan from Palau will not need to undergo quarantine.

They will be subject to 5 days of enhanced self-health management and 9 days of independent self-health management.