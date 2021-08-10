Taiwanese woman wears dinosaur outfit to get vaccination jab

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A “Tyrannosaurus Rex” recently visited the Zhongxin Elementary School in Taichung’s West District to receive her vaccination jab, to the surprise of medical staff.

The Taiwanese woman surnamed Huang said that she wanted to help alleviate the stress of some vaccine recipients at the vaccination center and decided to don the dinosaur suit to bring about a few laughs.

Holding her National Health Insurance (NHI) card in one of her “T-rex hands,” Huang managed to amuse almost everyone at the center, leading many to capture the scene with their phones.

Huang booked her appointment through the government’s online vaccination registration system for a quick jab.

Taking inspiration from a recent video filmed in Malaysia about a similar schtick, Huang donned the dinosaur costume to amuse medical workers.

After checking Huang’s identity, the staff led her in her dinosaur outfit to a seat.

After her temperature was taken and she answered some questions about her physical condition, health workers asked the “dinosaur” girl to extend her left arm so that they could vaccinate the prehistoric creature.

Huang entered the vaccination center around 11 a.m. on Aug. 6, and after reporting to the registration area, she sat on a chair and waited for her turn.

Although she wore a T-rex costume, she could hardly hide her fear when she was about to be vaccinated, which made the medical staff laugh.

Her vaccination was a success and she also succeeded in making medical helpers’ day.

Taichung West District District Mayor Wang Rui-chia (王瑞嘉) later stated: “This is the first time a dinosaur has come to get a vaccination since the opening of the rapid vaccination center!”

Wang added that after Huang received her shot around noon as the center’s operations were coming to an end.

She explained that Huang stayed behind to thank the medical staff for their hard work, and also took a picture with everyone to document her fun experience.