毛小孩討飯儀式招數多 日本奴才：大爺挨餓脾氣大 | Japanese dog seeks food with diva-like ritual

【看CP學英文】有些毛小孩肚子餓時會乖乖的以祈求、哀怨的眼神看著主人，希望他們快點供餐，而有些則會弄得天翻地覆！

When pets are hungry for food, some will plead with “puppy-dog” eyes in the hopes their owners will quickly provide food for them while others opt to take a more dramatic route, making a terrible scene when they are hungry.

有一名日本網友近期於推特上分享了一段影片，記錄了自家柴犬因為自己忘了「放飯」，因此「氣到摔碗」的過程。他隨後更加碼分享一隻一位俄羅斯人飼養的貓，因為沒有飯吃而「耍自閉」的畫面，曝光後讓不少網友看完全笑翻。

A Japanese social media user recently shared a video of his own Shiba Inu Maru who was “so angry that he tossed his bowl” because his owner forgot to feed it.

The social media user later attached another cat video filmed by a Russian owner with a drastically different approach; because it had no food to eat, it resorted to poking its bowl in a sad dejected manner, amusing even more online users.

住在日本九州福岡市的柴柴「丸」(Maru)似乎非常熟悉這樣霸道的「討飯儀式」，當天晚上貌似對主人太晚放飯感到不滿，氣得牠先是在家裡狂吠，接著在看到媽媽仍沒有動作後，便走進房內咬出平常吃飯的鐵碗，下秒直接頭甩90度用力摔碗，叛逆的模樣已突破150萬觀看數。

Maru lives in Fukuoka City, Kyushu, Japan, and appeared to be quite familiar with this “beg-for-food ritual.”

That night, it seemed to be dissatisfied with its owner for not providing its meal in a timely manner, so it first tried to hurry up the process by emitting a series of loud barks.

When that didn’t work, he went into another room to carry out its bowl, and in the next second, threw its head 90 degrees to the right to toss the bowl angrily on the floor.

Its rebellious attitude immediately garnered the attention of many online, with the video now reaching over 1.5 million views.

影片中，飼主似乎要愛犬Maru等一下，直到牠安靜了下來才給飼料；不料，柴柴可能真的餓扁了，完全聽不進主人的指令。

In the video, the owner appeared to be asking his dog to calm down first before giving him the food; however, Maru was apparently extremely hungry and refused to listen to his owner’s instructions at all.

牠憤怒的摔碗模樣彷彿在說，「我餓了，快放飯！！！」飼主見此狀，也驚訝地在影片說道，「OMG！」

Its angry performance was apparently an act of defiance and it looked as to say, “I’m hungry, give me the food!”

The owner also voiced his shock at the action and commented loudly in the video, “OMG!”

而原PO後來也分享了另一則影片，其中一名俄羅斯飼主在社交軟體「抖音」上分享自己養的貓，這隻貓因為主人沒有放飯，所以不斷撥弄著自己的鐵碗，等待食物來臨，主人不論怎麼叫喚或拍打，牠都不回應，也逗樂了許多網友。

The Japanese social later shared another TikTok video of a Russian man and his cat though the ending was quite a bit different from his.

Also due to there being no food, the cat kept fiddling with its iron bowl dejectedly, waiting for food to come. No matter how the owner called or patted it, it didn’t respond, seemingly entirely absorbed in its own misery.

The video also received many laughs from others online.

其他網友在看到影片後也紛紛留言回覆，「配音：我叫你放飯進去」、「不講道理但又可愛」、「這就是柴犬可愛的原因」、「我笑到不行」、「真的太可愛了」。

After seeing the Shiba Inu video, many included “voiceovers” for the dog, commenting, “I told you to put the food in”.

Others said the dog was being “unreasonable but cute”, while another said, “I can’t stop laughing; it’s really too cute.”