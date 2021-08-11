「世界最寬敞公廁」是它？ 日本超狂設計讓民眾超害羞｜Japan’s ’most spacious public toilet’ comes with an unparalleled view

【看CP學英文】日本的廁所以不尋常的外觀和現代特徵而聞名，但有些設計更令人敬佩，如一個位在「飯給站」(Itabu)的公廁因其不尋常的占地面積而聞名，號稱為「世界上最寬敞的公廁」。

Japanese toilets are known for their unusual appearance and modern features, but there’s one public toilet that is known for its unusually enlarged occupation of land, earning it the nickname, “the most spacious public toilet in the world.”

公廁就位於千葉縣當地的一個鐵道旁，與飯給站相鄰，而這個農村火車站被郁郁蔥蔥的綠色植物所包圍，從早上6點到晚上8點，每一小時會有1到2班的火車經過。

The unusual toilet is located next to a local railway line, adjacent to Itabu station, and this rural station is surrounded by lush greenery, with one or two trains passing through here every hour from 6 am to 8 pm.

玻璃廁所直挺挺地蓋在一個隱密的花園中央，裡面有洗手台與便器，四周被兩公尺高的深色木樁包圍著，比起公共廁所，更像是一件藝術品。

The glass toilet stands straight up in the middle of a secluded garden, with a sink and commode inside, surrounded by two-meter-high dark wooden piles, which resembles more like a work of art than a public toilet.

建築師藤本狀介(Fujimoto Shousuke)表示，「雖然公共廁所是公眾領域，但卻是最具有隱私的地方，在這個四周清涼的微風，一陣陣從遠山吹來的美景中，探討了如何給予這個作品一個新的價值觀，公共與個人、開放與封閉、內心的自我掙扎」。

Regarding the unique design, architect Fujimoto Shousuke remarked, “Although public toilets are a public domain, they are the most private places.”

“In the cool breeze that surrounds this work and the beautiful scenery from the distant mountains, we explore how to give a new value to this work, the public and the individual, the open and the closed, and the inner struggle of the self.”