KYMCO launches battery delivery and swapping services in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — KYMCO Taiwan (台灣光陽工業) announced Wednesday the arrival of battery delivery and swapping services for its i-One, S6, S7, S7R and Ionex 3.0 motorcycles in Taiwan.

“We have looked into this from the perspective of our customers,” Allen Ko (柯勝峯), chairman of KYMCO Taiwan, said about the subscription-based “iONEX Recharge” (Ionex尊榮換電) to be available starting in late August in six cities — Taipei, New Taipei, Taichung, Taoyuan, Tainan and Kaohsiung.

Amid the soaring popularity of delivery services in Taiwan during the pandemic, Ko remarked that the “iONEX Recharge” will bring more convenience to KYMCO customers who won’t need an extra ride at the end of the day to swap their batteries.

“KYMCO is at the forefront of the motorcycle industry’s electrification drive,” Ko added. “We are committed to creating the “best” electric scooter’s riding experience.”

“If a rider can refill his or her motorcycle through a cell phone, or wake up in the morning with a fully charged battery, then the pain of charging and swapping batteries will disappear from his or her daily life,” he went on. “Today, KYMCO is going to make this dream come true for you!”

According to KYMCO, the subscription fee for the new service will be NT$499 per month or NT$50 per swap for up to 10 swaps per month. All you need to do is to park your motorcycle in a public space and activate the service to obtain new batteries, Ko added.

Remember that your battery must be less than 50 percent charged to be able to activate the service. You are also reminded to remove your valuables from the locker under your seat before you ask for a battery swap.